Lamar Jackson Claps Back At NFL Bettors, Fantasy Football Owners

It seems Jackson heard criticisms from bettors or fantasy managers

Lamar Jackson helped the Baltimore Ravens to a Week 6 win over the Tennessee Titans and that’s all that matters to the dual-threat quarterback.

Jackson doesn’t care about the fact Baltimore went 1-for-6 in the red zone and isn’t going to lose any sleep over being held to 221 yards passing. And he definitely doesn’t care about the fantasy football managers who wished he scored more than one touchdown or the bettors who had prop bets on him.

The Ravens signal-caller made that clear when he took to X, formerly known as Twitter, after Sunday’s win.

“Boy Idgad (I don’t give a damn) about your Parlay or fantasies I’m trying to win,” Jackson posted.

Not all bettors or fantasy owners were irritated by Jackson, though.

The Ravens, who were a 5.5-point favorite entering the contest in London, were responsible for 74% of the spread handle and 72% of the moneyline handle on BetMGM. And all of those bettors were granted a win.