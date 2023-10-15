Last-Second Victory Escapes 49ers, Vast Majority Of Betting Public

Those who took Over 36 were dealt a push that might have felt like a loss

Bettors who had a wager on the 49ers-Browns total watched on the edge of their seats as San Francisco kicker Jake Moody trotted onto the field with nine seconds left and the visitors hoping for a game-winning field goal.

And there were a lot of them.

The Over 36 represented one of the most common wagers in Week 6 with 73% of the money and 70% of the tickets at BetMGM. But those who had the ticket watched a win sail wide. Moody’s 41-yard kick missed wide right and meant the 49ers were handed their first loss while Over bettors were dealt a push that felt like a loss themselves.

THE BROWNS WIN ON THE 49ERS MISSED FIELD GOAL. #SFvsCLE pic.twitter.com/QbSddKlcTX — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023

The Browns earned the 19-17 victory with the total closing at 36 at BetMGM. The total initially opened at 42, however, so bettors who jumped on the Under early might not have had as stressful an afternoon.

Those who placed a wager on the total weren’t the only ones discouraged, though. San Francisco, which entered the game as a 9.5-point road favorite, also represented 91% of the spread handle, 87% of spread bets and 87% of the moneyline handle.