NASCAR Odds: Kyle Larson Dethrones William Byron After Las Vegas Win

Larson leads the pack heading into the final two races of the round

Kyle Larson advanced to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship for the second time in three years after winning the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

The win not only guaranteed Larson one of the four spots in the championship race in Phoenix on Nov. 5, but made him the favorite to win the NASCAR Cup Series title with the odds set at +160, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. William Byron, who was the favorite for the past three weeks, finds himself behind Larson at +340.

Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. round out the top four in the standings and have the most success at Homestead-Miami Speedway out of all eight NASCAR Cup drivers chasing the title.

Hamlin has three wins to go along with two Top 5s and seven Top 10s while Truex has one win with six Top 5s and five Top 10s. Larson and Byron also have at least one win in Miami.

How the field shakes out:

Kyle Larson +160

William Byron +340

Denny Hamlin +550

Martin Truex Jr. +550

Christopher Bell +900

Tyler Reddick +1400

Chris Buescher +2400

Ryan Blaney +3400

Heading into the final two races of the Round of 8, Bell, Reddick, Buescher and Blaney find themselves on the bubble and need a win to guarantee their chance to race for the checkered flag and the NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

The drivers will battle for a coveted spot at the 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 on Sunday. The white flag at Homestead-Miami Speedway is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.