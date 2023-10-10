NASCAR Odds: William Byron Favorite To Win Cup Series Entering Round Of 8 Byron won in Las Vegas in March. Can he win Sunday to secure his spot in the final round? by Gayle Troiani 1 Hour Ago

The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs saw four drivers’ hopes of capturing the 2023 title dashed following the Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Brad Keselowski, Bubba Wallace, Ross Chastain and Kyle Busch were all eliminated from contention after failing to win the final race of the second round and not capturing enough points to move ahead.

The remaining drivers in the Round of 8 will battle for their spot in the NASCAR Championship 4 beginning with the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

For the third consecutive week, William Byron sits atop the NASCAR leaderboard board and FanDuel Sportsbook has set the odds at +330 for Byron to capture his first Cup Series title. Denny Hamlin was the co-favorite the past two weeks but fell to third behind Kyle Larson.

Byron won the Mar. 5 race at Las Vegas and has secured another three Top 10 finishes, while Hamlin last won in the City of Sin in 2021 along with 10 finishes in the Top 10.

How the field shakes out behind Byron:

William Byron +330

Kyle Larson +350

Denny Hamlin +450

Martin Truex Jr. +450

Chris Buescher +850

Tyler Reddick +1000

Ryan Blaney +1100

Christopher Bell +1200

Heading into the three-race round, Buescher, Bell, Reddick and Blaney are on the bubble and the only way to guarantee a spot in the final round is to win at Las Vegas, Homestead-Miami or Martinsville.

At the end of the Round of 8, the remaining four drivers will compete for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship based solely on finishing position. Points are not earned in the final round — it just comes down to who crosses the finish line first.