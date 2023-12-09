Best Bets for Saturday, December 9th in College Basketball

With college football season winding down, college basketball takes its place as atop the sports world on Saturdays from now until March. As we head further into December, there is a boatload of action on the hardwood across the country, and we’ll be targeting a pair of matchups for our best bets this Saturday night.

Let’s take a look at each of the matchups where we see value, including tip times, television coverage, betting odds, and a blurb on our best bet in the game:

TV: CBS Sports Network | Streaming: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports Network | CBS Sports App Time: 6:30 p.m. ET | Location: Moby Arena – Fort Collins, CO

Spread: Saint Mary’s +4.5 (-115) | Colorado State -4.5 (-105)

Saint Mary’s +4.5 (-115) | Colorado State -4.5 (-105) Moneyline: Saint Mary’s (+150) | Colorado State (-182)

Saint Mary’s (+150) | Colorado State (-182) Total: OVER 137.5 (-110) | UNDER 137.5 (-110)

There may not be two teams trending further in opposite directions than the Gaels and Rams right now. Colorado State has skyrocketed up to 13th in the AP Top 25, while Saint Mary’s quickly fell from its preseason ranking of 23rd. It’s not as if the Gaels are starting to figure things out after a rough start either. They’ve been largely uncompetitive in their previous four contests against top 100 KenPom opponents while Colorado State will be the highest-ranked team in the metric they have faced so far. Moby Arena should be rocking for this one, and we’re looking to back the home side who has been flat-out playing better basketball lately.

The Pick: Colorado State -4.5

TV: ESPN+ | Streaming: ESPN App

ESPN+ | ESPN App Time: 9:00 p.m. ET | Location: Dee Events Center – Ogden, UT

Spread: Cal Poly +13.5 (-114) | Weber State. -13.5 (-106)

Cal Poly +13.5 (-114) | Weber State. -13.5 (-106) Moneyline: Cal Poly (+710) | Weber State (-1250)

Cal Poly (+710) | Weber State (-1250) Total: OVER 129.5 (-106) | UNDER 129.5 (-114)

While Weber State has been impressive this season with wins over both Saint Mary’s and Yale away from home, superstar Dillon Jones is clearly hobbled. The forward is currently ailing a turf toe and only missed one non-Division I game so far. He hasn’t been given proper rest and looked nowhere near 100 percent in their loss to Utah Valley where the offense looked lost without his full services. While Cal Poly has been uninspiring in plenty of spots this season, they’ve shown some ceiling with a win over San Jose State last month. Back the Mustangs on the spread in a game they should be able to keep close.

The Pick: Cal Poly +13.5

