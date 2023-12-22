Can Air Force Extend Its Bowl Game Streak vs. James Madison?

In the upcoming Armed Forces Bowl, an intriguing college football matchup is set between James Madison and Air Force, with the Dukes entering as slight favorites. This game is particularly noteworthy for James Madison’s remarkable debut season in the FBS, culminating in their first bowl game appearance.

James Madison vs. Air Force Odds at FanDuel

Spread: James Madison -1.5 (-115) | Air Force +1.5 (-105)

James Madison -1.5 (-115) | Air Force +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: James Madison (-132) | Air Force (+110)

James Madison (-132) | Air Force (+110) Total: OVER 40.5 (-110) | UNDER 40.5 (-110)

Historically, the Armed Forces Bowl has favored teams from military academies, and this year Air Force represents that tradition. Initially considered a three-point underdog, Air Force has seen a shift in betting lines, now down to just a 1.5-point underdog. The game’s total is 40.5, indicating expectations of a tightly contested match.

The primary question is whether the Dukes can continue their storybook season against the historical trend favoring academy teams. James Madison’s impressive record of 7-1 against the spread as a single-digit favorite this season suggests they’re not to be underestimated, even in the absence of their coach.

On the other side, Air Force’s recent bowl game history is formidable. They’ve won their last four bowl games, scoring 30 or more points in each. Their disciplined and unique offensive style poses a significant challenge for any team, and their motivation in a bowl game scenario is unquestioned.

This match promises to be one of the most anticipated games on Saturday. The excitement of the Dukes participating in their first-ever bowl game is palpable. The confrontation between James Madison’s impressive season and Air Force’s strong bowl game history and disciplined approach makes this game a must-watch for college football fans.

The Armed Forces Bowl between James Madison and Air Force is shaping up to be an exceptional contest. With JMU looking to continue their remarkable season and the Falcons aiming to uphold their strong bowl game tradition, this game is not just about the outcome but also about the celebration of perseverance, tradition, and the spirit of college football.

