Justin Jefferson Fantasy Managers Will Be Annoyed Given Star’s Short Return

The star wideout left Sunday's game with another injury

Justin Jefferson was back on the field Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings. Until he wasn’t.

The star wideout suited up against the Las Vegas Raiders for the first time since Oct. 8 when he suffered a hamstring injury against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the first half in Las Vegas, the Vikings star took a massive hit in the middle of the field from Raiders safety Marcus Epps.

The play Justin Jefferson got hurt on: pic.twitter.com/sqzlKoRoUW — vikesinsider (@vikesinsider) December 10, 2023

Jefferson left the game and headed back to the locker room. The wideout was ruled questionable to return with a chest injury, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

In his previous five games this season, the All-Pro receiver had three games and started the season with three straight 100-yard games.

At 6-6, the Vikings still need a surge to fight further into the postseason picture.