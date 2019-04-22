Every player has a story. From their first memories on a baseball field to playing in the World Series, every Red Sox player had a unique journey to the big leagues. Join us this season as we take a deeper look at some of your favorite Red Sox players on and off the field, in their own words.
Schedule subject to change.
|Air Date
|Time
|Player
|April 27
|8 p.m. ET
|David Price
|May 11
|5 p.m. ET
|Mookie Betts
|May 27
|8 p.m. ET
|J.D. Martinez
|June 8
|5 p.m. ET
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|June 15
|8 p.m. ET
|Matt Barnes
|June 22
|8 p.m. ET
|Rick Porcello
|July 6
|8 p.m. ET
|Xander Bogaerts
|July 20
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Pumpsie Green
|July 27
|8 p.m. ET
|Brock Holt
|Aug. 3
|5 p.m. ET
|Jackie Bradley J.
|Aug. 10
|8 p.m. ET
|Michael Chavis
|Aug. 17
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Brian Johnson
|Aug. 24
|7 p.m. ET
|Heath Hembree
|Aug. 31
|7:30 p.m. ET
|Andrew Benintendi
|Sept. 7
|8 p.m. ET
|Rafael Devers
|Sept. 14
|5:30 p.m. ET
|Chris Sale
|Sept. 21
|4:30 p.m. ET
|Sandy Leon