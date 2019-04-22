My Story

Every player has a story. From their first memories on a baseball field to playing in the World Series, every Red Sox player had a unique journey to the big leagues. Join us this season as we take a deeper look at some of your favorite Red Sox players on and off the field, in their own words.

Schedule subject to change.

Air Date Time Player April 27 8 p.m. ET David Price May 11 5 p.m. ET Mookie Betts May 27 8 p.m. ET J.D. Martinez June 8 5 p.m. ET Eduardo Rodriguez June 15 8 p.m. ET Matt Barnes June 22 8 p.m. ET Rick Porcello July 6 8 p.m. ET Xander Bogaerts July 20 5:30 p.m. ET Pumpsie Green July 27 8 p.m. ET Brock Holt Aug. 3 5 p.m. ET Jackie Bradley J. Aug. 10 8 p.m. ET Michael Chavis Aug. 17 5:30 p.m. ET Brian Johnson Aug. 24 7 p.m. ET Heath Hembree Aug. 31 7:30 p.m. ET Andrew Benintendi Sept. 7 8 p.m. ET Rafael Devers Sept. 14 5:30 p.m. ET Chris Sale Sept. 21 4:30 p.m. ET Sandy Leon

