Bruins Couldn’t Capitalize On Quality Chances In Loss Vs. Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins were unable to hold a two-goal advantage against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday, as they fell 3-2 in overtime.

The Bruins certainly had their opportunities to extend the lead as they outshot the Hurricanes 15-7 in the first period.

“You hope and you keep talking about the same thing over and over,” coach Claude Julien told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “You hope that you can find ways to extend leads. After two periods, it shouldn’t even have been 2-0, it should have been more than that with the number of quality chances.”

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images