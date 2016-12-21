Bruins Hit Road For Four Straight Road Games Following Tough Loss Vs. Islanders

Share this:

Tweet







Sometimes the best way to get over a tough loss is a change of scenery, and that’s exactly what the Boston Bruins will get over the next week.

The B’s suffered an ugly 4-2 loss to the lowly New York Islanders on Tuesday, but they’ll have a chance to get some points back during four straight road games, beginning Thursday against the Florida Panthers.

Hear what NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley said about the loss and the week ahead in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.