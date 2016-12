Share this:

The Boston Bruins will face the hottest team in the NHL when they take the ice Tuesday night in Columbus.

The Blue Jackets have won 12 games in a row, including a 7-1 thumping of the Pittsburgh Penguins, to take over first place in the league.

Hear Billy Jaffe break down the Blue Jackets in the video above from “NESN Sports Today” presented by People’s United Bank.