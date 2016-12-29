Claude Julien: Boston Bruins Need To Find A Way To Win Close Games

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins dropped a tough one Tuesday night in Columbus, losing 4-3 to the Blue Jackets.

The B’s showed a lot of heart and perseverance after they erased a 3-0 deficit, but they weren’t able to get the job done. Head coach Claude Julien believes his team is playing well enough to win these close games, they just need to find a way to prevent the costly mistakes.

To hear more from Julien, check out the clip above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.