Claude Julien Pleased With Bruins’ Fast Start In 3-1 Win Vs. Sabres

The Boston Bruins completed a home-and-home series sweep of the Buffalo Sabres with a 3-1 win on Saturday at TD Garden.

Frank Vatrano got the Bruins on the board at the 1:28 mark in the first period, and the B’s never looked back.

“It was nice to see Frank get that goal,” coach Claude Julien told NESN’s Andy Brickley and Jack Edwards on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “He’s coming along. His game is starting to come around, and obviously playing with the lead makes it a lot different, so good start today and I thought we played well. Even in the third period, it’s not necessarily about protecting the lead but playing smart with the lead, and I thought we did that.”

Hear more from Julien in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images