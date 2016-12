Share this:

Tweet







Paul George wasn’t very shy about his feelings toward the referees following his Indiana Pacers’ 90-85 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Monday.

George and Pacers coach Nate McMillan were very vocal about the 28-10 free throw disparity following the game. NESN.com’s Rachel Holt took a closer look at what both had to say in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images