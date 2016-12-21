Islanders’ Struggles In Net Among Main Reasons For Slow Start To Season

Share this:

Tweet







The New York Islanders came into Tuesday’s game against the Boston Bruins as one of the worst teams in the NHL.

The Islanders’ struggles can be linked to a few things, but their main issue has been poor play between the pipes. Of the Islanders’ three goaltenders, Thomas Greiss has a team-leading 2.67 GAA.

Hear more about the Islanders from NESN’s Billy Jaffe and Dale Arnold in the video above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images