NESN Live

Patriots Haven’t Exactly Been Dominant In Past Christmas Eve Games

by on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 6:28PM
1,384

Christmas Eve hasn’t exactly been all merry and bright for the New England Patriots in the past.

The Patriots are 3-2 in games played on Dec. 24, and four of those five games have been decided by four points or less. But the New York Jets, their latest Christmas Eve opponent, are 16 1/2-point underdogs in Saturday’s game at Gillette Stadium. So there’s probably a good chance that trend ends in Week 16.

Hear more about the Pats’ Christmas Eve history in the video from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance, above.

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2016 NESN