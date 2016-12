Share this:

David Pastrnak is the gift that keeps on giving for Boston Bruins fans.

The 20-year-old winger is off to a fast start this season, as he’s already racked up 19 goals, good for a tie for second in the NHL.

So sit back, relax, have some eggnog and enjoy each of Pastrnak’s pre-Christmas goals in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank, above.