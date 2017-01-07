Bruins Call Up Goalie Zane McIntyre From Providence, Will Join Team On Road Trip

Share this:

The Boston Bruins made a roster move on Friday, calling up goaltender Zane McIntyre from Providence.

McIntyre is undefeated in net during his time in Providence and even earned “Goalie of the Month” honors for December.

Head coach Claude Julien put it simply: McIntyre was called up because he has been playing well, but his role for the upcoming road trip has yet to be decided.

To hear more from McIntyre and Julien, check out the clip above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images