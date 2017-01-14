Bruins’ ‘Core Group’ Must Step Up To Turn Around Poor Home Fortunes

Share this:

Home-ice advantage has been anything but for the Boston Bruins this season.

The B’s boast an impressive 13-8-0 record on the road but are just 9-10-0 at TD Garden entering Saturday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. So, how can Boston get back over .500 on home ice? NESN’s Andy Brickley believes it all starts with the team’s leadership.

“I have to put it square on core group and the leaders of this team,” Brickley said on Big Bad Bruins Live ahead of Saturday’s game. “They have to carry the rest of the guys.”

Watch Brickley, Dale Arnold and Barry Pederson break down the Bruins’ struggles on home ice in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images