Bruins Earn Important Victory Vs. Penguins Heading Into All-Star Break

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins had been struggling, but they’ve picked up back-to-back wins including Thursday night’s 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Head coach Claude Julien recognized the importance of the win as the team heads into the All-Star break. While Julien certainly was happy with the victory, he understands the Bruins cannot get complacent, and they must try to continue this run of good play after the All-Star Game festivities.

To hear what else Julien had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images