Bruins Lacked Energy In ‘Frustrating’ Loss To Islanders, Claude Julien Says

Monday was a work holiday for many across the country, and it appears the Boston Bruins took one, too.

The Bruins left fans disappointed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, falling 4-0 to the New York Islanders at TD Garden in their fourth shutout loss of the season. The defeat stood in stark contrast to Boston’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, and head coach Claude Julien thought his club didn’t come out with nearly the same energy or discipline it had over the weekend.

“It was a frustrating game to watch as fans,” Julien told NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley, as aired on “Bruins Overtime Live.” “It was a frustrating game to watch as coaches, as well. You saw the frustration in the players with some of the penalties there at the end. That’s certainly something that we need to be better at.”

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images