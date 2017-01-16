Bruins’ Offense Can’t Solve Islanders’ Thomas Greiss In Shutout Loss

Share this:

The same Boston Bruins offense that racked up six goals Saturday afternoon failed to show up Monday against the New York Islanders.

The Bruins were shut out for just the fourth time this season, falling 4-0 to the Islanders at TD Garden. And while Boston managed 32 shots on net, none seemed to provide a much of a test for Islanders goaltender Thomas Greiss.

The B’s did manage a few scoring chances, which NESN’s Andy Brickley broke down in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.