Claude Julien After Loss Vs. ‘Canes: ‘We Want To Win More Hockey Games’

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins were able to erase a one-goal deficit twice during Sunday night’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes. Unfortunately for the B’s, they were unable to complete the comeback as they eventually fell 4-3 in overtime.

With a quick turnaround from Saturday night’s game against the Florida Panthers, Bruins coach Claude Julien lamented the effort given by some of his players.

Hear more from Julien in the video above, as seen on “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via James Guillory/USA TODAY Sports Images