Frozen Fenway kicked off Sunday with two great Hockey East matchups.

The Boston University Terriers took down the UMass Minutemen 5-3 in the early game, which was followed by a 3-1 victory for the Boston College Eagles over the Providence Friars.

To see the highlights from Day 1 of Frozen Fenway, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.