Devonta Freeman Declares ‘Tom Brady’s A Dog’ Amid Praise For Patriots QB

HOUSTON — Tom Brady and Devonta Freeman are cut from a similar cloth.

Although the New England Patriots quarterback and the Atlanta Falcons running back are far different players, each with his own strengths, both have a knack for silencing skeptics. Brady, of course, was a sixth-round draft pick (199th overall) in 2000, while Freeman was selected in the fourth round (103rd overall) in 2014.

“He’s a dog,” Freeman said Monday night at Super Bowl Opening Night at Minute Maid Park. “You know, like, Tom Brady’s a dog. And I feel like I’m a dog.”

Brady’s Patriots and Freeman’s Falcons will square off Sunday in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston. It marks an opportunity for Brady, a 17-year veteran, to earn his fifth Super Bowl ring, while Freeman will be vying for his first title in his third NFL season.

To hear more from Freeman, as well as Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, check out the video in the player above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images