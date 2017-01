Share this:

The final Hockey East Frozen Fenway 2017 doubleheader was a memorable one.

Maine opened the action Saturday at Fenway Park with a 4-0 win over Connecticut, and Northeastern and New Hampshire followed with a thrilling 2-2 tie.

See highlights from the two Frozen Fenway games in the video from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s Unite Bank, above.