Hear Claude Julien React To Bruins Earning Much-Needed Win Vs. Panthers

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins earned a much-needed win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Boston’s victory snapped a two-game skid and got the team off to a good start on its four-game road trip.

Head coach Claude Julien expressed that many players have taken it upon themselves to right the ship, and it showcased itself Saturday.

To hear Julien’s full post-game interview, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images