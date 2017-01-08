Hear Claude Julien React To Bruins Earning Much-Needed Win Vs. Panthers

The Boston Bruins earned a much-needed win over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.
Boston’s victory snapped a two-game skid and got the team off to a good start on its four-game road trip.
Head coach Claude Julien expressed that many players have taken it upon themselves to right the ship, and it showcased itself Saturday.
To hear Julien’s full post-game interview, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live.”
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP