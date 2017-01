Share this:

In case you haven’t heard, Connor McDavid is pretty good at hockey.

The Edmonton Oilers phenom entered Thursday’s game in Boston against the Bruins tied for the league lead in points (43). Fourteen of those points are goals, most of which came from close range.

See where McDavid’s goals have come from on the ice and more in the video from “Bruins Face-Off Live” above.

