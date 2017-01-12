Patriots Not Paying Attention To Point Spread Ahead Of Game Vs. Texans

Share this:

The New England Patriots are a whopping 16-point favorite in their divisional playoff game against the Houston Texans Saturday, but the Pats don’t plan on taking the matchup lightly.

Players made it clear that they aren’t paying any attention to point spreads, predictions or anything of that nature. Instead, they’re focusing on going up against one of the league’s toughest defenses.

To hear more about the Patriots preparations, as well as an injury update on Danny Amendola, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images