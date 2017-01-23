Penguins’ Goalie Matt Murray Denies David Backes Of Breakaway Goal

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Bruins’ run of poor play continued Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The Bruins were handily defeated by the Penguins 5-1, extending their losing streak to four games. The B’s had an excellent opportunity to put a goal on the board late in the second period when David Backes skated in alone on a breakaway. The Bruins winger tried to go backhand, but Penguins goaltender Matt Murray denied the shot with a pad save.

To see the DCU Save of the Game, check out the clip above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images