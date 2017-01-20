Sam Kennedy Previews Red Sox’s ‘Baseball Winter Weekend’ At Foxwoods

Share this:

Spring training is just a few weeks away, but you don’t have to wait until then to see some of your favorite current and former Boston Red Sox.

The Red Sox’s annual “Baseball Winter Weekend” kicked off Friday night at Foxwoods Resort Casino. The weekend will have numerous events for fans to enjoy, including multiple player panels Saturday.

“It’s a great chance for the players who have haven’t met each other to bond a little bit over the weekend,” Red Sox president Sam Kennedy said of “Baseball Winter Weekend” on “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance. “But I’m most looking forward to seeing kids and their families connecting with the 2017 Red Sox. That’s what this event is all about.”

Hear more from Kennedy in the video above.