Scott Darling Denies Brad Marchand En Route To 30-Save Shutout Performance

The Boston Bruins had plenty of chances Friday night, but they just couldn’t find the back of the net in a 1-0 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks.

That was in large part due to Blackhawks backup goaltender Scott Darling, who turned in an impressive 30-save shutout performance.

One of Darling’s stronger saves came against B’s winger Brad Marchand, who had a clear look on net coming down the off side. Marchand tried to pick the the corner, but Darling turned the shot away with a shoulder save.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images