Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Sidney Crosby Leads Penguins Rush, Helps Put Team On Board Vs. Bruins

by on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 6:07PM
1,100

After a scoreless first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t waste any time in the second frame.

Just 18 seconds into the second period, Sidney Crosby led a Pittsburgh rush into the offensive zone and found Bryan Rust with a sweet saucer pass to put the Pens on the board first in Sunday’s home game against the Boston Bruins.

To see a breakdown of the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images

More Stories

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Jan. 18, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $8,900 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness.

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN