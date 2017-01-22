Sidney Crosby Leads Penguins Rush, Helps Put Team On Board Vs. Bruins

Share this:

After a scoreless first period, the Pittsburgh Penguins didn’t waste any time in the second frame.

Just 18 seconds into the second period, Sidney Crosby led a Pittsburgh rush into the offensive zone and found Bryan Rust with a sweet saucer pass to put the Pens on the board first in Sunday’s home game against the Boston Bruins.

To see a breakdown of the goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind above.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images