The Boston Bruins needed a pick-me-up Thursday night in Nashville, and Torey Krug delivered.

After Tuukka Rask left the game with injury and the Predators jumped out to a 1-0 lead, Krug ripped a slap-shot goal to tie the game.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images