Tuukka Rask Denies Flyers’ 2-On-1 Chance To Help Bruins Earn Home Win

The Boston Bruins didn’t need much help from their goaltender Saturday, but Tuukka Rask gave it to them anyway.

The Bruins netminder made 21 saves in Boston’s 6-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, perhaps none bigger than his second-period stop on a Flyers 2-on-1 chance. The B’s led by just one goal at the time, but Rask held his ground to prevent the game-tying score.

Check out Rask’s solid save in the “DCU Save of the Day” video above.

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images