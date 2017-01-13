Viktor Arvidsson Has Been A Bright Spot For The Predators This Season

Share this:

Tweet







The Nashville Predators have underperformed in the first half of the season.

Going into Thursday night’s game against the Boston Bruins, the Predators are 18-16-7 (43 points) which currently leaves them out of the Western Conference playoffs.

One of the bright spots for Nashville this season has been Viktor Arvidsson. In 39 games this season, the second-year winger has 10 goals and 15 assists.

To hear more about Arvidsson, as well as the Predator’s other offensive weapons, check out the clip above from “Bruins Face-Off Live.”

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images