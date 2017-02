Share this:

Tweet







If Monday night’s Beanpot title game was a sign of things to come, the Boston Bruins will be happy campers.

Bruins prospect and Harvard winger Ryan Donato put on a puck-handling display, weaving through Boston University’s defense en route to a slick goal. Donato’s tally gave the Terriers a commanding 5-2 lead over the Terriers.

To see Donato’s sweet goal, check out the video above.