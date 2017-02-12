Chris Sale Should Feel Right At Home At Spring Training With His Florida Ties

Share this:

Chris Sale usually spends his spring training days in Arizona with the Chicago White Sox, but he’ll be a lot closer to home this season.

Sale, who grew up in Lakeland, Fla., went to Florida Gulf Coast University and currently lives in Naples, Fla., will train at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla., this spring with the Boston Red Sox.

Hear what team historian Gordon Edes had to say about Sale’s Florida ties and more in the video from “NESN Sports Today, presented by People’s United Bank, above.