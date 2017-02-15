Dave Dombrowski, Red Sox Enter Spring Training With High Expectations

Share this:

Tweet







The expectations couldn’t be much higher for the Boston Red Sox entering the 2017 season.

The sportsbooks have the Sox, who traded for left-handed starter Chris Sale but lost designated hitter David Ortiz to retirement over the offseason, with the second-best odds to win the World Series, behind only the Chicago Cubs

So how will the team deal with those sky-high expectations?

“Well, I think that when you have a good club, those expectations don’t really bother them,” president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told NESN’s Tom Caron on “Red Sox from Fort Myers.” “I think you just really have to go about taking care of your business on a daily basis, and that’s how you deal with expectations.”

Hear more from Dombrowski in the video above.