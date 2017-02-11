Harvard’s Senior Leaders Will Try To Lead Crimson To Beanpot Title

Share this:

Tweet







It all comes down to this.

The 65th Beanpot will be decided Monday night when the No. 4 Harvard Crimson take on the No. 3 Boston University Terriers.

Harvard will look to win its first Beanpot title in 24 years and will rely on its senior leaders to do so. The Crimson seniors have combined for 120 points this season, which leads the nation.

Crimson head coach Ted Donato knows what it takes to win a Beanpot title, as he was a part of Harvard’s championship team in 1989. Now, as head coach, he’s confident his group of players can get the job done.

To hear more from Donato, check out the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.