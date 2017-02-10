John Farrell: Pablo Sandoval Has To Win Back Job, Teammates’ Trust

Share this:

By now, you’ve probably seen photographic evidence of a slimmed down Pablo Sandoval.

While the turnaround is quite impressive, it doesn’t mean the hard work is over for Sandoval. In fact, he still has some important things he has to do this spring training, according to Boston Red Sox manager John Farrell.

“He knows he has to come in and win the job,” Farrell told NESN’s Tom Caron about Sandoval on Thursday’s “NESN Live.” “He’s got to win back his teammates’ trust.”

Hear more from Farrell in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images