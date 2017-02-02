Roger Goodell Says He Would Need An Invitation To Return To Foxboro

Share this:

Tweet







Roger Goodell held his annual pre-Super Bowl press conference Wednesday, and the NFL commissioner fielded a plethora of Deflategate-related questions.

Goodell, as expected, sidestepped most of these questions. However, he did entertain the possibility of returning to Gillette Stadium, saying he would need to be invited in order to do so.

To hear more highlights from Goodell’s press conference, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.