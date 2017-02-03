Super Bowl LI Radio Row Has Provided Many Memorable Moments So Far

Share this:

The Super Bowl fun doesn’t begin Sunday, so NESN.com has been in Houston all week for interviews and any surprises along the way.

One of the top spots for interviews is on Super Bowl LI Radio Row, where NESN.com has interviewed multiple athletes and celebrities. You can see them all at NESN.com/radio-row/.

Hear highlights from some of NESN.com’s Super Bowl LI Radio Row interviews in the video from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance, above.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images