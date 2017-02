Share this:

It didn’t take Boston Universty very long to grab the lead in Monday’s Beanpot championship game.

After tying the game under two minutes into the second period, the Terriers struck again three minutes later with a tip-in goal from Clayton Keller, giving them a 2-1 advantage over Harvard.

To see Keller’s nifty goal, check out the video above.

