Xander Bogaerts Takes Practice Reps At Third Base In Preparation For WBC

Xander Bogaerts is used to manning shortstop for the Boston Red Sox, but he got some work in at another position on Friday.

In preparation for the World Baseball Classic, Bogaerts took some reps at third base, which is where he’ll be playing for Team Netherlands in the tournament.

Bogaerts is no stranger to third base, as he logged some time there in 2013 during the Red Sox World Series run. Still, he admitted there are some differences that take some getting used to.

