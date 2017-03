Share this:

Tuukka Rask had Saturday night off for the Boston Bruins, but backup netminder Anton Khudobin filled in just fine.

Khudobin registered 15 saves and helped the Bruins earn a 3-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils. His best stop of the night came at the expense of Devils winger Nick Lappin, who was denied a goal thanks to a Khudobin pad save.

To see the DCU Save of the Day, check out the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images