Patrice Bergeron Finds David Backes To Get Bruins On Board Vs. Canucks

by on Mon, Mar 13, 2017 at 11:56PM
2,192

The Boston Bruins got off to a great start Monday night against the Vancouver Canucks.

Just under seven minutes into the contest, Patrice Bergeron found David Backes in front of the Vancouver net, resulting in an early 1-0 lead for the Bruins.

The goal stemmed from a great defensive play by Adam McQuaid, who was able to gain possession of the puck in the B’s defensive end. From there, Brad Marchand found Bergeron, who used his speed and shot to generate an opportune scoring chance.

To see Backes’ 14th goal of the season, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Thumbnail photo via Anne-Marie Sorvin/USA TODAY Sports Images

