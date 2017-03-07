Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind

Patrice Bergeron Puts Bruins On The Board With Wrist-Shot Goal Vs. Senators

by on Mon, Mar 6, 2017 at 9:15PM
The Boston Bruins got off to a slow start Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa logged two goals in under four minutes to open the contest, putting Boston on the ropes early. The B’s were able to salvage the first period, though, thanks to Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron found the back of the net with just 1:33 remaining in the opening 20 minutes to cut the deficit to one. The quick, wrist-shot goal was Bergeron’s 17th tally of the season.

To see Bergeron’s goal, check out the Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind in the video above.

Berkshire Bank Foundation

During the 2016-2017 regular season, Berkshire Bank Foundation will donate $100 for each Bruins assist to three local non-profit organizations. Click here to see official rules.

As of Feb. 26, the Berkshire Bank Foundation has raised $6,200 for Cradles to Crayons, which provides children from birth through age 12, living in homeless or low-income situations, with the essential items they need to thrive -- at home, at school and at play.



Earlier this season, the foundation raised $10,000 for Soldier On, a private nonprofit organization committed to ending veteran homelessness, and $12,100 for Birthday Wishes, a non-profit organization with a mission to provide birthday parties to children experiencing homelessness.

