Patrice Bergeron Puts Bruins On The Board With Wrist-Shot Goal Vs. Senators

The Boston Bruins got off to a slow start Monday night against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa logged two goals in under four minutes to open the contest, putting Boston on the ropes early. The B’s were able to salvage the first period, though, thanks to Patrice Bergeron.

Bergeron found the back of the net with just 1:33 remaining in the opening 20 minutes to cut the deficit to one. The quick, wrist-shot goal was Bergeron’s 17th tally of the season.

Bergeron's goal was his 17th tally of the season.

Thumbnail photo from Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports