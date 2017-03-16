Boston Bruins Show Resiliency In 5-2 Win Over Calgary Flames

Share this:

It was a battle of back-up goaltenders in Calgary Wednesday night and the Boston Bruins and Anton Khudobin came out victorious over the Calgary Flames and Chad Johnson. The Bruins won 5-2 but it wasn’t pretty for either Khudobin or Johnson. Although Khudobin allowed a pair of shaky goals in the game, he proved that at times he may bend but he never broke when his name got called Wednesday night.

Head Coach Bruce Cassidy gave credit to his team’s resiliency throughout the entire night as he pointed out they have shown all season in his postgame interview with NESN’s Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley.

To hear what Cassidy said about the win check out his interview in the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo from Candice Ward/USA TODAY Sports