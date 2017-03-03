Patrice Bergeron, Tuukka Rask Reflect On Tough 2-1 Loss To Rangers

The Boston Bruins had plenty of chances on Thursday night, but they simply could not convert.
The B’s were handed a 2-1 loss on home ice at the hands of the New York Rangers, who received a brilliant effort from goaltender Henrik Lundqvist.
After the game, Patrice Bergeron and Tuukka Rask spoke on the defeat, both citing missed opportunities as a leading factor for the loss.
To hear what else Bergeron and Rask had to say, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.
